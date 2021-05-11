BMO Capital Markets Boosts Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Price Target to $13.25

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $13.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 22.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.46.

Shares of CWSRF traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $10.78. 601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.88. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $11.05.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces including properties under development.

