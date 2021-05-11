State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $30,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of UPS opened at $216.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $187.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.80. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.85 and a 52 week high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 54.18%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.21.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.