Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,966 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in International Paper by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 61,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its stake in International Paper by 2.3% in the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 9,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $62.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.66 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. International Paper has a 12-month low of $29.76 and a 12-month high of $62.87.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on IP shares. UBS Group started coverage on International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

In other International Paper news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

