Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 27,102 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 27,102 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.19% of Albemarle worth $31,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,597,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,120,826,000 after buying an additional 85,787 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,047,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,049,000 after buying an additional 201,616 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,969,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 822,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,344,000 after purchasing an additional 421,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 799,307 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $174.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.75.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $227,449.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 15,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $2,356,680.28. Insiders have sold a total of 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB opened at $159.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $56.17 and a 52 week high of $188.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 25.83%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

