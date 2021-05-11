Stableford Capital II LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 321,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,708,000. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for 7.4% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Stableford Capital II LLC owned about 0.32% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 87,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 27,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SRLN stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.83. 4,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,518. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.59. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $41.42 and a 52 week high of $46.20.

