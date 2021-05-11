The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,979 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $5,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.08.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.69. 90,317 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,967,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.79 and a 200-day moving average of $61.09. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $50.40 and a 12 month high of $66.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. Equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $292,271.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,791.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,921 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

