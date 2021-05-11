Fiduciary Group LLC Increases Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,064 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,733,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,046,000 after buying an additional 2,880,467 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,536,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,117,096,000 after buying an additional 1,909,418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,298,927,000 after buying an additional 1,527,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Medtronic by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,333 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.30.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $1.92 on Tuesday, hitting $124.98. 53,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,636,348. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.79. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $87.68 and a one year high of $132.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

