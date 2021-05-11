HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Director Sells $152,377.50 in Stock

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Director Sidney A. Biesecker sold 5,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $152,377.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

HTBI traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $27.24. The company had a trading volume of 121 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,743. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $27.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.55 million, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.68.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 4.84%. As a group, analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,255,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,581,000 after buying an additional 83,152 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 785,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,164,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 430,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,314,000 after buying an additional 116,340 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after buying an additional 117,654 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 38.2% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 235,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,722,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. 59.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

