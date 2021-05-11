Symmetry Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $3.27 on Tuesday, hitting $178.78. 133,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,823,492. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $105.45 and a 52-week high of $197.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Summit Insights upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

