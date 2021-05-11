Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $6.24 Million Investment in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,235,000. Crown Castle International makes up about 3.6% of Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

CCI stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.21. 11,954 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,363. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.55. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $189.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 93.50%.

In other Crown Castle International news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at $12,180,642.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 1,180 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $160.99 per share, for a total transaction of $189,968.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,443,363.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,280 shares of company stock valued at $680,983 and sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.57.

About Crown Castle International

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.