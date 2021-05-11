Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Trading 4.7% Higher

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)’s share price traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.82 and last traded at $19.33. 2,133,761 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 75,296,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.47.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.89.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average is $24.17.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $322.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.40 million. Analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $299,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,259,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,413,447.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $247,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,236,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,293,240.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,509,099 shares of company stock worth $125,875,655.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 46.5% during the first quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 41.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after buying an additional 52,089 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 262.1% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 50,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 36,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 19.4% in the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 10.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

