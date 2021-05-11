Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,293,195 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 224,604 shares during the period. Lennar makes up approximately 0.8% of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Lennar were worth $940,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at $283,296,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Lennar by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,297,000 after acquiring an additional 88,065 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,012,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,191,000 after buying an additional 90,195 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Funds LLC now owns 664,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,655,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 533,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,690,000 after buying an additional 315,292 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LEN traded down $4.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.21. 43,358 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,614,788. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $110.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.17.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LEN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.35.

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,203,956.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,012,130.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

