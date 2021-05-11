Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 454,902 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises 0.9% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $138,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Home Depot by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,929,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,223 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in The Home Depot by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,142,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,631,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,984 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in The Home Depot by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,497,550,000 after acquiring an additional 991,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in The Home Depot by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 894,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $237,525,000 after acquiring an additional 540,700 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zelman & Associates lowered The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.87.

HD traded down $6.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $334.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,449,537. The stock has a market cap of $360.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $317.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.49. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.20 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

