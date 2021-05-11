One One Wealth Management LLC Makes New $289,000 Investment in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

One One Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,350 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,176,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie lifted their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist lifted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

