One One Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

One One Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 35,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in McEwen Mining by 65.9% in the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of McEwen Mining during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,585 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of McEwen Mining during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 54,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MUX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.27. The stock had a trading volume of 116,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,720,539. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average of $1.08. The stock has a market cap of $580.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.97. McEwen Mining Inc has a 52-week low of $0.77 and a 52-week high of $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.60.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 140.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

