4,569 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Acquired by One One Wealth Management LLC

One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,569 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in Visa by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 1,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 21,683 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 562 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $225.44. 146,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,266,996. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.13 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.82 and a fifty-two week high of $237.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.72.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.32.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

