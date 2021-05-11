One One Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL)

One One Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:QVAL) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 98,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,214,000. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF comprises about 2.5% of One One Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strid Group LLC increased its holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,090,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,465,000 after buying an additional 19,194 shares during the last quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 244,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 171,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 31,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 15,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 23,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:QVAL traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.44. 29,772 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.38 and its 200-day moving average is $29.86. Alpha Architect US Quantitative Value ETF has a one year low of $24.64 and a one year high of $33.51.

