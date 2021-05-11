Sfmg LLC Purchases 1,720 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Sfmg LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,040 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,836 shares of the airline’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $21,617,000. Excalibur Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 13,655 shares of the airline’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,503 shares of the airline’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 193.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,708 shares of the airline’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LUV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.70.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.60. 138,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,379,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $22.47 and a 1-year high of $64.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of -21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 16,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $964,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,171.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,234.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

