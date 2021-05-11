Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 47.11% and a return on equity of 38.96%. The company had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Magnachip Semiconductor’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of MX stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.97. The company had a trading volume of 6,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,427. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

