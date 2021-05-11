Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Receives $22.66 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.66.

TLRY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Tilray from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tilray from $9.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Tilray from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.77 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Tilray from $10.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 165.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 71.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 12.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TLRY traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.44. The company had a trading volume of 769,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,402,703. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.59. Tilray has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $67.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 92.70% and a negative net margin of 242.60%. The company had revenue of $56.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.55 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tilray will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

