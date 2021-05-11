Brokerages Set Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Price Target at $22.66

Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.66.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TLRY shares. Bank of America started coverage on Tilray in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Tilray in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Tilray from $24.20 to $30.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of Tilray stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.44. 769,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,402,703. Tilray has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $67.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 3.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.59.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 92.70% and a negative net margin of 242.60%. The company had revenue of $56.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.55 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tilray will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Tilray in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Tilray by 165.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Tilray by 71.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 12.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

