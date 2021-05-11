JNBA Financial Advisors Acquires 48,058 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 636,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,058 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 3.3% of JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $22,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.79. The company had a trading volume of 31,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,484. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.43 and a fifty-two week high of $37.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.29.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

