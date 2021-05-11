UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Receives $79.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.33.

UFPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

In related news, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $595,007.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,111,498.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Currie sold 25,000 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $2,014,250.00. Insiders sold a total of 107,503 shares of company stock worth $7,607,756 in the last three months. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UFPI traded down $3.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.95. 9,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,518. UFP Industries has a 1 year low of $35.59 and a 1 year high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.09.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.79. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. UFP Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that UFP Industries will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.