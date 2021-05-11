Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Receives $55.36 Average Target Price from Analysts

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.36.

Several equities analysts have commented on STLJF shares. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Stella-Jones stock remained flat at $$42.10 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.18. Stella-Jones has a 12-month low of $22.12 and a 12-month high of $44.01.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

