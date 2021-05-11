Gossip Coin (GOSS) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $217.00

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 11th. In the last seven days, Gossip Coin has traded down 35.3% against the US dollar. One Gossip Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Gossip Coin has a market capitalization of $20,053.75 and approximately $217.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rapids (RPD) traded down 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC.

About Gossip Coin

Gossip Coin (GOSS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS . Gossip Coin’s official website is gossipcoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “The original GOSSIP Coin project was launched in May 2018. The idea behind the name was to realize a social media project. But that didn’t happen. The work to revive the GOSSIP started in early December 2018. The plan was to create a completely new blockchain based on the PIVX codebase. After careful consideration, the project team decided to fork the source code of the PHORE blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Gossip Coin

