Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.500-2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.27 billion-$5.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.19 billion.

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xylem from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $95.31.

NYSE XYL traded down $1.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.89. 8,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.08. The company has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem has a 1-year low of $56.63 and a 1-year high of $121.00.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. Xylem’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Xylem will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $39,911.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,127.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $611,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,068,106.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,744 shares of company stock worth $1,963,307 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

