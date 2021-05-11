Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.87 billion-$13.66 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IFNNY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Infineon Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.00.

IFNNY traded down $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.01. 95,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,126. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.68. The company has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $44.55.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

