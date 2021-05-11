Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.87 billion-$13.66 billion.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on IFNNY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Infineon Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.00.
IFNNY traded down $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.01. 95,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,126. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.68. The company has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of $17.84 and a 12-month high of $44.55.
Infineon Technologies Company Profile
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
