Analysts Set UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) PT at $79.33

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.33.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

UFP Industries stock traded down $3.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.95. The company had a trading volume of 9,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,518. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.09. UFP Industries has a 1-year low of $35.59 and a 1-year high of $89.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.06.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.79. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that UFP Industries will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.62%.

In other news, Director William G. Currie sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $2,014,250.00. Also, Director Bruce A. Merino sold 7,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $595,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,111,498.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 107,503 shares of company stock worth $7,607,756. 3.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFPI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 50,777 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 16,520 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.