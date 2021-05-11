BitSend (BSD) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $125.00

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. In the last week, BitSend has traded up 24.6% against the dollar. One BitSend coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitSend has a total market capitalization of $233,711.96 and approximately $125.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.89 or 0.00710789 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005765 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00018556 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005571 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $999.72 or 0.01785903 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 49.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000585 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BitSend (CRYPTO:BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 30,913,400 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitSend’s official website is bitsend.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling BitSend

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

