FUNToken Trading 1.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FUN)

FUNToken (CURRENCY:FUN) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. Over the last week, FUNToken has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One FUNToken coin can currently be bought for $0.0390 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. FUNToken has a market capitalization of $401.67 million and $19.39 million worth of FUNToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.90 or 0.00083790 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00019260 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00060640 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00065333 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.08 or 0.00107322 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $446.37 or 0.00797387 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,085.19 or 0.09084154 BTC.

FUNToken Coin Profile

FUNToken (CRYPTO:FUN) is a coin. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FUNToken’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. FUNToken’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

Buying and Selling FUNToken

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUNToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUNToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FUNToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

