CNB Bank Sells 627 Shares of CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE)

CNB Bank trimmed its stake in CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,690 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. CNB Financial comprises about 3.4% of CNB Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. CNB Bank’s holdings in CNB Financial were worth $4,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CNB Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 935,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,916,000 after purchasing an additional 15,954 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in CNB Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 621,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,232,000 after purchasing an additional 11,886 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in CNB Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 208,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in CNB Financial by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 195,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 35,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CNB Financial in the 4th quarter worth $2,950,000. Institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCNE traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.11. 279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,955. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.96. CNB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. CNB Financial had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CNB Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4453 per share. This is an increase from CNB Financial’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.86%.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

