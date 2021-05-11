The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys 17,692 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,912,863 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,692 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $358,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,120,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,288,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,081 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,641,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,762,000 after acquiring an additional 480,116 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,122,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,211,000 after acquiring an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter worth about $339,311,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,646,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,325,000 after acquiring an additional 929,453 shares in the last quarter. 42.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.69. 13,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,771. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $54.94 and a 52-week high of $108.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $1.1669 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.27%.

CM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.61.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

