Cantillon Capital Management LLC Has $100.14 Million Stock Position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 277,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,993 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $100,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CACC. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance in the first quarter worth about $52,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CACC. TheStreet upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Credit Acceptance from $377.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $374.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC traded down $1.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $423.76. 1,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,763. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $266.74 and a 52 week high of $539.00. The company has a current ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 23.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $378.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $350.94.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.93 by $3.89. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 25.91%. On average, analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 36.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

