CNB Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 5,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,841,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 238.1% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,472,000 after buying an additional 10,147 shares during the period. Finally, F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,131,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Neil Flanzraich bought 230 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,478.60 per share, with a total value of $340,078.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,389.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,646 shares of company stock worth $15,066,134. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price (up from $1,835.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Argus upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,650.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,655.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,390.74. 8,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,863. The company has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.49, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,474.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,407.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $888.62 and a 12-month high of $1,579.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

