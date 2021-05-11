JNBA Financial Advisors Has $1.48 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 47.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,946,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,196,000 after purchasing an additional 477,979 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,575,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,724,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,003,000 after acquiring an additional 409,242 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $20,874,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,160,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,776,000 after acquiring an additional 276,604 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

ESGD stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.89. 6,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,947. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.84. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $53.61 and a one year high of $80.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.