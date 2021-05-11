Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 139.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,513 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 14.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KMI traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.78. The company had a trading volume of 289,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,822,141. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.99. The stock has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.00, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 113.68%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

