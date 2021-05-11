Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Shares Down 7.5%

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)’s share price fell 7.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.73 and last traded at $30.10. 5,269 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 256,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.55.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARQT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jonestrading began coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -3.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.60.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.20. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $59,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Smither sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $26,730.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,200 shares of company stock worth $848,548 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 9,916 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,000. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

