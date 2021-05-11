Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) posted its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Duke Energy updated its FY21 guidance to $5.00-5.30 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 5.000-5.300 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $103.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $79.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $108.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

