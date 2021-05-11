ProPetro Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 9,469 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 360% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,058 call options.

Shares of NYSE PUMP traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.50. The company had a trading volume of 9,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,579. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.96. ProPetro has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.12 and a beta of 3.48.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $161.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ProPetro will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Samuel D. Sledge sold 19,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $220,784.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,470.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $343,470.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,061.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 84,977 shares of company stock worth $918,435 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProPetro by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,892,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,985 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,353,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,151,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 22.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,477,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,408,000 after purchasing an additional 448,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,598,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ProPetro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.32.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

