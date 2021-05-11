Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)’s stock price dropped 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $123.84 and last traded at $123.84. Approximately 261 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 121,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.48.

The company has a market cap of $767.15 million, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.10.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $574.66 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total value of $889,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,318 shares in the company, valued at $10,885,078.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOV. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 17,317 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,574,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,795.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:HOV)

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

