Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Buys 1,057 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in McKesson by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in McKesson by 15.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 56,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,811 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $702,000. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp increased its holdings in McKesson by 22.3% in the first quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. McKesson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.43.

Shares of MCK stock traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.94. 7,472 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.39. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $125.65 and a twelve month high of $204.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

McKesson announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,689,736.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total value of $1,010,423.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,492,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

