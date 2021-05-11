GFS Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

GFS Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of GFS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $7,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $5.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $268.10. The company had a trading volume of 89,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,105. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.38. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $148.98 and a twelve month high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.