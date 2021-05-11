MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Reduces Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income cut its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,730 shares during the period. United Therapeutics makes up approximately 1.1% of MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $9,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UTHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 7.8% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Therapeutics stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.45. 2,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,366. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $193.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $98.37 and a 1 year high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.88.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). The company had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.31 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 33.25%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UTHR shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.14.

In other news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $357,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $778,126.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,689 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

