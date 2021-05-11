MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income Has $9.03 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income decreased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income owned approximately 0.20% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $9,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the first quarter worth $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 184.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BXMT traded down $0.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.46. 35,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,065,073. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.57 and a 52 week high of $33.01.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 100.81%.

In other news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $59,539.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 91,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,850,586.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BXMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

