Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 8.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,768 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth about $258,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Tesla by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in shares of Tesla by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 592 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. FIX raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.93.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $24.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $604.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,219,355. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $686.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $667.73. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.66 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,225.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,153 shares of company stock worth $84,053,529 over the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

