Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 103,063 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC reduced its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 75.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,053 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 103,063 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.8% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 101,402 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,618 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $1,928,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Franklin Resources by 670.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,644 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 16,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $1,080,620.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $595,819.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,672 shares of company stock worth $2,104,440 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BEN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.90.

NYSE BEN traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.39. 59,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,504,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.15. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $35.54.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.