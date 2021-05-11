Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 99,540 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 47.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,834 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 99,540 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $59,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 210,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $112,430,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 43.7% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at $360,000. Finally, Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 601 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $570.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $355.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.39, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $577.92 and a 200 day moving average of $546.48. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $303.79 and a twelve month high of $648.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.84.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

