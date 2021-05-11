Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 3.65%.

AEGN stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.98. The stock had a trading volume of 733 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,075. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.56 and a 200 day moving average of $22.56. Aegion has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $30.95.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Gordon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $1,390,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,604,672.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEGN. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Aegion from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Aegion Company Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Corrosion Protection. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion and other threats; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

