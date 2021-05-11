Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to Neutral

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $2,415.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GOOGL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. China Renaissance Securities raised Alphabet from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,483.21.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,291.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,225.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,945.47. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,323.30 and a twelve month high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

