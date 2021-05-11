Methanex (MX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Methanex (TSE: MX):
- 4/30/2021 – Methanex had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$55.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/30/2021 – Methanex had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a C$62.50 price target on the stock.
- 4/29/2021 – Methanex had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$55.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/29/2021 – Methanex had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$62.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2021 – Methanex had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$57.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/31/2021 – Methanex had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt.
- 3/25/2021 – Methanex had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering.
- 3/25/2021 – Methanex had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt.
Shares of MX stock traded down C$2.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$45.19. 191,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,191. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$47.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$49.59. The company has a market cap of C$3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.26. Methanex Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$17.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$62.49.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.36%.
