Methanex (MX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Methanex (TSE: MX):

4/30/2021 – Methanex had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$55.00 price target on the stock.

4/30/2021 – Methanex had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a C$62.50 price target on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Methanex had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$55.00 price target on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Methanex had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$62.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Methanex had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$57.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Methanex had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt.

3/25/2021 – Methanex had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering.

3/25/2021 – Methanex had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt.

Shares of MX stock traded down C$2.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$45.19. 191,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,191. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$47.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$49.59. The company has a market cap of C$3.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.26. Methanex Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$17.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$62.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.36%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

